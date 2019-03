Load Shedding: Area 5

There are no current plans to load shed your area.

ESKOM LOAD-SHEDDING ACTIVE: 14 FEB 2019

STAGE 2 LOAD-SHEDDING ACTIVE BETWEEN 08:00 - 22:00 AND AFFECTS CITY AND ESKOM-SUPPLIED CUSTOMERS.

CHECK THE SCHEDULE FOR AFFECTED AREAS AND TIMES, AND

BE PREPARED FOR OUTAGES.

