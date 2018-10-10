The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Parenting in the Digital Age with Nikki Bush [Part 1]


Carl Wastie chats to parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep your children safe in the digital age and how to manage and monitor them in the digital and real world.

Fortnite for noobies: How to win!

Fortnite for noobies: How to win!

30 July 2019 4:59 PM
41% of couples fight over this chore, what is yours?

41% of couples fight over this chore, what is yours?

30 July 2019 2:18 PM
Do you need spousal permission to...

Do you need spousal permission to...

26 July 2019 1:03 PM
10 Questions to find out 'What do you do?'

10 Questions to find out 'What do you do?'

26 July 2019 1:01 PM
Quirky pet names kids give parents!

Quirky pet names kids give parents!

25 July 2019 1:44 PM
Interesting ways listeners shared how they asked for there money back!

Interesting ways listeners shared how they asked for there money back!

24 July 2019 12:19 PM
Carl chats to Springbok newcomer Herschel Jantjies father

Carl chats to Springbok newcomer Herschel Jantjies father

22 July 2019 5:39 PM
Smile! You're on FaceApp!

Smile! You're on FaceApp!

22 July 2019 5:15 PM
Women gets arrested for Mandela Day

Women gets arrested for Mandela Day

18 July 2019 5:13 PM
Haniefa is a what?

Haniefa is a what?

18 July 2019 5:12 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank

A black-owned investment company, Africapacity Group, has made contact with the Reserve Bank, Treasury and Parliament with an offer to purchase the bank for R2 billion.
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery

Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

Dlamini Zuma: We want to see fewer municipalities placed under administration
Dlamini Zuma: We want to see fewer municipalities placed under administration

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said 40 municipalities in the country were already under administration and those that were not should be supported so they did not collapse.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us