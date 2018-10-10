The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Parenting in the Digital Age with Nikki Busch [Part 2]


Carl Wastie chats to parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep your children safe in the digital age and how to manage and monitor them in the digital and real world.

Fortnite for noobies: How to win!

Fortnite for noobies: How to win!

30 July 2019 4:59 PM
41% of couples fight over this chore, what is yours?

41% of couples fight over this chore, what is yours?

30 July 2019 2:18 PM
Do you need spousal permission to...

Do you need spousal permission to...

26 July 2019 1:03 PM
10 Questions to find out 'What do you do?'

10 Questions to find out 'What do you do?'

26 July 2019 1:01 PM
Quirky pet names kids give parents!

Quirky pet names kids give parents!

25 July 2019 1:44 PM
Interesting ways listeners shared how they asked for there money back!

Interesting ways listeners shared how they asked for there money back!

24 July 2019 12:19 PM
Carl chats to Springbok newcomer Herschel Jantjies father

Carl chats to Springbok newcomer Herschel Jantjies father

22 July 2019 5:39 PM
Smile! You're on FaceApp!

Smile! You're on FaceApp!

22 July 2019 5:15 PM
Women gets arrested for Mandela Day

Women gets arrested for Mandela Day

18 July 2019 5:13 PM
Haniefa is a what?

Haniefa is a what?

18 July 2019 5:12 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling
IAAF hails 'parity and clarity' after Semenya ruling

A judge at the Swiss Federal Tribunal on Monday revoked a temporary suspension on the IAAF's controversial testosterone-curbing rules, meaning two-time Olympic champion Semenya can no longer compete in events between the 400m and mile, as she did in June and July.
Robbers hit Cape Quarter jewellery store
Robbers hit Cape Quarter jewellery store

Suspects targeted a jewellery store on Wednesday morning.

IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter
IFP calls for eThekwini city manager to vacate office over Gumede graft matter

The party’s eThekwini caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said he believed that Sipho Nzuza was cooperating with the Hawks in a bid to secure a more lenient punishment.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us