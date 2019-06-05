The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Carl Wastie talks to Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s


Carl Wastie talks to Gerald van Wyk , Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s.   The importance that SME’s play in the economy, what pitfalls to look out for and Santam's tailor made solutions for small to medium enterprises ahead of their business breakfast taking place on June 13th,2019, at the One & Only.

Can Liverpool supporters eat at Spurs, I mean SPUR?

Can Liverpool supporters eat at Spurs, I mean SPUR?

31 May 2019 5:28 PM
KIDDIEPEDIA: Cricket terminology, do you know what a duck is?

KIDDIEPEDIA: Cricket terminology, do you know what a duck is?

29 May 2019 5:10 PM
My boss has added me on Facebook. Should I accept?

My boss has added me on Facebook. Should I accept?

29 May 2019 2:39 PM
What is your appropriate monetary wedding gift

What is your appropriate monetary wedding gift

28 May 2019 3:25 PM
Kiddiepedia: Ask your child how much, do they think you earn?

Kiddiepedia: Ask your child how much, do they think you earn?

28 May 2019 3:17 PM
How to ask your BOSS for a raise!

How to ask your BOSS for a raise!

28 May 2019 3:16 PM
Have you ever asked your BOSS for a raise?

Have you ever asked your BOSS for a raise?

28 May 2019 3:16 PM
[PART 1] CV Videos: A thing or NOT a thing?

[PART 1] CV Videos: A thing or NOT a thing?

21 May 2019 6:13 PM
[PART 2] CV Videos: A thing or NOT a thing?

[PART 2] CV Videos: A thing or NOT a thing?

21 May 2019 6:13 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up

The number of job losses is lower than a February forecast that put layoffs at about 5,870 employees and 800 contractors.
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day

Speaker Thandi Modise made it clear that she wanted committees – known as the engines of Parliament – to work hard.
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court

The grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old grade eight pupil in what was said to be a fight between two rival groups.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us