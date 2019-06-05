Carl Wastie talks to Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s

Carl Wastie talks to Gerald van Wyk , Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s. The importance that SME’s play in the economy, what pitfalls to look out for and Santam's tailor made solutions for small to medium enterprises ahead of their business breakfast taking place on June 13th,2019, at the One & Only.
