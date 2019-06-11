The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Kids and social media: To Post or Not to Post


Kids and social media: To post or NOT to post? That is the 21st century conundrum. Following little 6 year old Ivanah's dancing video that went viral where Will Smith even shared it on his Instagram, it posed a burning question. Does one post pics and videos of one's child on social media or does one keep those cute videos private? Claudia and Nabeelah weighed in on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown.

Woodside Special Care Center

6 June 2019 11:36 AM
Carl Wastie talks to Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s

5 June 2019 12:20 PM
Can Liverpool supporters eat at Spurs, I mean SPUR?

31 May 2019 5:28 PM
KIDDIEPEDIA: Cricket terminology, do you know what a duck is?

29 May 2019 5:10 PM
My boss has added me on Facebook. Should I accept?

29 May 2019 2:39 PM
What is your appropriate monetary wedding gift

28 May 2019 3:25 PM
Kiddiepedia: Ask your child how much, do they think you earn?

28 May 2019 3:17 PM
How to ask your BOSS for a raise!

28 May 2019 3:16 PM
Have you ever asked your BOSS for a raise?

28 May 2019 3:16 PM
EWN Headlines
I was disoriented on the night of racist 'rant' - Vicki Momberg
She said during her trauma, she was not sure whether she called the police or if they came on their own.
Babes Wodumo must produce medical certificate after missing court appearance
Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and her partner Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo were meant to appear in court on Tuesday after Simelane laid assault charges against him.
Alex residents say mob justice victim confessed to terrorising community
The man was set alight on the corner of 3rd Avenue and London Road after suspicions that he had been robbing and raping women.

