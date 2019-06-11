11 June 2019 5:11 PM

Kids and social media: To post or NOT to post? That is the 21st century conundrum. Following little 6 year old Ivanah's dancing video that went viral where Will Smith even shared it on his Instagram, it posed a burning question. Does one post pics and videos of one's child on social media or does one keep those cute videos private? Claudia and Nabeelah weighed in on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown.