The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

The Flash Drive and Dis-Chem Foundation bring sanitary pads to Soneike High


For their latest Random Act of Kindness, Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown of The Flash Drive partnered with the Dis-Chem Foundation to deliver sanitary pads to the underprivileged school girls of Soneike High School in Kuilsriver, Cape Town. In this clip, Carl Wastie speaks to Sherry Saltzman, Trustee of the Dis-Chem Foundation and CEO of Imbumba Foundation and founder of Caring4Girls Richard Mabaso. 

Col'cacchio takes pizza to new heights

Col'cacchio takes pizza to new heights

26 June 2019 3:57 PM
TV licence

TV licence

26 June 2019 3:35 PM
Strange places that you have fallen asleep

Strange places that you have fallen asleep

25 June 2019 12:16 PM
Carl chats to Ashur Peterson

Carl chats to Ashur Peterson

13 June 2019 10:56 AM
KIDDIEPEDIA: What's your dads super power?

KIDDIEPEDIA: What's your dads super power?

12 June 2019 4:57 PM
Kids and social media: To Post or Not to Post

Kids and social media: To Post or Not to Post

11 June 2019 5:11 PM
Woodside Special Care Center

Woodside Special Care Center

6 June 2019 11:36 AM
Carl Wastie talks to Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s

Carl Wastie talks to Head of Business Development at Santam about SME’s

5 June 2019 12:20 PM
Can Liverpool supporters eat at Spurs, I mean SPUR?

Can Liverpool supporters eat at Spurs, I mean SPUR?

31 May 2019 5:28 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Cabinet approves committee to oversee 2021 local government elections
Cabinet approves committee to oversee 2021 local government elections

Cabinet has approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the polls.
Tunisia president in 'critical condition,' attacks rock capital
Tunisia president in 'critical condition,' attacks rock capital

The violence revived fears for the stability of the North African state, which is seen as a rare democratic success story of the Arab Spring uprisings but has been hit by repeated Islamist attacks.
Fraudsters are stealing billions in airtime from South Africans
Fraudsters are stealing billions in airtime from South Africans

'MyBroadband' has published a worrying report claiming that billions of rand in airtime had been stolen from mobile subscribers and, worse still, there was nothing they could do to stop it.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us