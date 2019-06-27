The Flash Drive and Dis-Chem Foundation bring sanitary pads to Soneike High

27 June 2019 3:52 PM

For their latest Random Act of Kindness, Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown of The Flash Drive partnered with the Dis-Chem Foundation to deliver sanitary pads to the underprivileged school girls of Soneike High School in Kuilsriver, Cape Town. In this clip, Carl Wastie speaks to Sherry Saltzman, Trustee of the Dis-Chem Foundation and CEO of Imbumba Foundation and founder of Caring4Girls Richard Mabaso.