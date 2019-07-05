The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

What Does Google's Android Ban On Huawei Mean to SA Users?


Hauwei VS USA! Sounds like an epic Mayweather - Pacqiao Pay-Per-View bout but it's been the kernel of conversation over the past few weeks as Huawei users not only globally but in South Africa were left wondering, if they would lose their data or would their Huawei devices even work after the US's Google ban on Huawei, globally. Carl Wastie spoke to Akram Mohammed, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei and find out what this means for South Africa.

EWN Headlines
Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October
Corruption case against Agrizzi, 3 ex-Bosasa execs postponed to October

The matter will be heard again on 24 October at the request of the defendants, citing the need for dockets to be disclosed.
Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed
Wife Killer Rob Packham's bid for leave to appeal conviction dismissed

Judge Elize Steyn believes there are no reasonable prospects of a successful appeal.
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners
Nothing to investigate against Lubbe, say PIC Inquiry commissioners

The commission says there was nothing in the private meeting between Advocate Jannie Lubbe and former PIC CEO Matshepo More that she agreed to that warrants an investigation or action.
