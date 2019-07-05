What Does Google's Android Ban On Huawei Mean to SA Users?

5 July 2019 10:57 AM

Hauwei VS USA! Sounds like an epic Mayweather - Pacqiao Pay-Per-View bout but it's been the kernel of conversation over the past few weeks as Huawei users not only globally but in South Africa were left wondering, if they would lose their data or would their Huawei devices even work after the US's Google ban on Huawei, globally. Carl Wastie spoke to Akram Mohammed, Chief Technology Officer at Huawei and find out what this means for South Africa.