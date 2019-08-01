Netflix recently shared a co-watching contract that makes sure that your partner doesn't spoil your binge-watching.
Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown asked The Flash Drive listeners to add rules they would like added to the contract.
Tune in to The Flash Drive, weekdays between 3pm and 7pm.
The Flash Drive tackle the viral Netflix co-watching contract
Netflix recently shared a co-watching contract that makes sure that your partner doesn't spoil your binge-watching.
|
30 July 2019 4:59 PM
|
30 July 2019 2:18 PM
|
26 July 2019 1:03 PM
|
26 July 2019 1:01 PM
|
25 July 2019 1:44 PM
|
Interesting ways listeners shared how they asked for there money back!
|
24 July 2019 12:19 PM
|
22 July 2019 5:39 PM
|
22 July 2019 5:15 PM
|
18 July 2019 5:13 PM