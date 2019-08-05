The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

The Next Women's Rugby Sevens Star: It could be you!


Springbok Women’s Sevens are in search of the first ‘Imbokodo’ and it could be you!

Carl spoke to Springbok Sevens Legend, Paul Delport about the new "Imbokodo" initiative!

EWN Headlines
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests

A truck blocked the main road in Philippi, while another was hijacked in Delft and looted by residents on Monday morning.
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents

Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants may qualify for a rates discount.
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan

A journalist from 'The Daily Maverick' asked if Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was receiving enough support for his strategic economic plan.
