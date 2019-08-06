The current dam levels are a stark contrast compared to last year.
Does this mean that water restrictions will be lifted? What about water tariffs?
Carl Wastie spoke to Mayco Member for Water and Waste Services in Cape Town to find out more.
Rain's falling but will water restrictions and tariffs?
The current dam levels are a stark contrast compared to last year.
|
6 August 2019 5:09 PM
|
2 August 2019 4:24 PM
|
1 August 2019 7:01 PM
|
The Flash Drive tackle the viral Netflix co-watching contract
|
1 August 2019 1:05 PM
|
30 July 2019 4:59 PM
|
30 July 2019 2:18 PM
|
26 July 2019 1:03 PM
|
26 July 2019 1:01 PM
|
25 July 2019 1:44 PM