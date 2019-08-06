The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Rain's falling but will water restrictions and tariffs?


The current dam levels are a stark contrast compared to last year.

Does this mean that water restrictions will be lifted? What about water tariffs?

Carl Wastie spoke to Mayco Member for Water and Waste Services in Cape Town to find out more.

Multiple voice: You pick up R5000, what do you do?

6 August 2019 5:09 PM
Carl gets a 'Piece of Meduza'

2 August 2019 4:24 PM
What you did before there was internet

1 August 2019 7:01 PM
The Flash Drive tackle the viral Netflix co-watching contract

1 August 2019 1:05 PM
Fortnite for noobies: How to win!

30 July 2019 4:59 PM
41% of couples fight over this chore, what is yours?

30 July 2019 2:18 PM
Do you need spousal permission to...

26 July 2019 1:03 PM
10 Questions to find out 'What do you do?'

26 July 2019 1:01 PM
Quirky pet names kids give parents!

25 July 2019 1:44 PM
EWN Headlines
KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously
KZN DA: ANC not taking Gumede’s corruption allegations seriously

The party said this was evident in the ANC's decision to extend Gumede's leave pending an investigation by the party on her future.
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans
Sasbo threatens to shut down all banks over retrenchment plans

The union claims three major banks are not willing to back down from their plans to cut jobs.

Rand hits 2-month low after Moody's comments on Eskom
Rand hits 2-month low after Moody's comments on Eskom

At 1535 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at 14.9800 per dollar, having hit a session low of 15.000 - its weakest since 7 June.

