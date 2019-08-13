The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Where there's a Will...


Do not underestimate the impact that an improperly drafted will – or the absence of a will – can have on your family but how does one draw up a will? What do you even include?

Carl Wastie spoke to Sylvia Walker, a public speaker, author and financial Speaker,about the importance of drawing up a will and what purpose it actually serves.

