The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

"What's Your Spirit Animal" and other weird questions asked at a job interviews.


Your CV is in!

You get called in for an interview!

You prep everything right down to how to shake hands, then your future boss drops a curve ball with a question you didn't prepare for! "What's your shoe size?" or "What's your spirit animal?" What's that got to do with the vacancy and your qualifications?

Carl and Zoe find out the weirdest questions you were asked a job interview!

