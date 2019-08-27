After a bride to be posted her future mother in laws contract condition which states that she[mother in law] will foot the bill for the wedding, provided the bride only has 1 child, on reddit, Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown wanted to know via Multiple Voice what you would in this dilemma with with various options:
A] If they pay, they have a say.
B] It's a gift, lets enjoy and do what we want.
C] No thanks. No money. No problems
The jury's was quite decisive in delivering a resounding verdict on #TheFlashDrive.
"I'll pay for the wedding, provided you have 1 child only" - Mother-in-law
