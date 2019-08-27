The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

"I'll pay for the wedding, provided you have 1 child only" - Mother-in-law


After a bride to be posted her future mother in laws contract condition which states that she[mother in law] will foot the bill for the wedding, provided the bride only has 1 child, on reddit, Carl Wastie and Zoe Brown wanted to know via Multiple Voice what you would in this dilemma with with various options:

A] If they pay, they have a say.

B] It's a gift, lets enjoy and do what we want.

C] No thanks. No money. No problems

The jury's was quite decisive in delivering a resounding verdict on #TheFlashDrive.

"What's Your Spirit Animal" and other weird questions asked at a job interviews.

"What's Your Spirit Animal" and other weird questions asked at a job interviews.

26 August 2019 6:08 PM
English Premier League Trophy in a Flash with Lucas Radebe part 2

English Premier League Trophy in a Flash with Lucas Radebe part 2

22 August 2019 4:30 PM
English Premier League Trophy in a Flash with Lucas Radebe part 1

English Premier League Trophy in a Flash with Lucas Radebe part 1

22 August 2019 4:21 PM
Kiddiepedia: Kids want their first cellphone at this age!

Kiddiepedia: Kids want their first cellphone at this age!

21 August 2019 4:27 PM
Let's break up and be friends said...no one ever!

Let's break up and be friends said...no one ever!

20 August 2019 5:34 PM
Where there's a Will...

Where there's a Will...

13 August 2019 4:33 PM
Multiple voice: You pick up R5000, what do you do?

Multiple voice: You pick up R5000, what do you do?

6 August 2019 5:09 PM
Rain's falling but will water restrictions and tariffs?

Rain's falling but will water restrictions and tariffs?

6 August 2019 4:30 PM
Carl gets a 'Piece of Meduza'

Carl gets a 'Piece of Meduza'

2 August 2019 4:24 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us