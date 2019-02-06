Business Unusual

Technology is neither good nor evil. How we use it makes it one or the other


New digital products intended to solve problems can also create new ones.

How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

30 January 2019 7:26 PM
Does the world need a social credit score to get us to behave?

Does the world need a social credit score to get us to behave?

23 January 2019 7:24 PM
The impact of a fire in the US might spare South Africa from getting burned

The impact of a fire in the US might spare South Africa from getting burned

16 January 2019 7:25 PM
Back to the future! Here's what's in store for 2019...

Back to the future! Here's what's in store for 2019...

9 January 2019 7:31 PM
The best things to listen to this holiday

The best things to listen to this holiday

12 December 2018 7:23 PM
Signing is becoming obsolete, but you will still have a signature

Signing is becoming obsolete, but you will still have a signature

5 December 2018 7:21 PM
Ryan is seven and reviews toys. For that he earned over R100 million last year

Ryan is seven and reviews toys. For that he earned over R100 million last year

28 November 2018 7:22 PM
Despite what you may think, you have no idea what a kilogram is

Despite what you may think, you have no idea what a kilogram is

21 November 2018 7:24 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
1 dead after gas explosion at Mpumalanga mine
1 dead after gas explosion at Mpumalanga mine

It’s believed a group of other men are still trapped underground.
Parliament ready for #Sona2019
Parliament ready for #Sona2019

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, deputies and house chairpersons conducted an inspection and assessed the state of readiness on Wednesday afternoon.
Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team to cross-examine Willie Hofmeyr
Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team to cross-examine Willie Hofmeyr

Willie Hofmeyr filed an objection on Wednesday, saying he believed he may be prejudiced if forced to answer the questions.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us