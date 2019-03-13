Business Unusual

Facebook is planning some big changes


The Facebook CEO set out his goals for 2019, and they include more encryption, less sharing and deleting your content.

Patronage can be good, just not the kind you assume

Patronage can be good, just not the kind you assume

6 March 2019 7:22 PM
What would happen if Government just gave everyone free money?

What would happen if Government just gave everyone free money?

27 February 2019 7:25 PM
Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

20 February 2019 7:31 PM
Robocalls: the good, the bad and the ugly

Robocalls: the good, the bad and the ugly

13 February 2019 7:24 PM
Technology is neither good nor evil. How we use it makes it one or the other

Technology is neither good nor evil. How we use it makes it one or the other

6 February 2019 7:28 PM
How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

How mushrooms and milk might solve a plastic packaging problem

30 January 2019 7:26 PM
Does the world need a social credit score to get us to behave?

Does the world need a social credit score to get us to behave?

23 January 2019 7:24 PM
The impact of a fire in the US might spare South Africa from getting burned

The impact of a fire in the US might spare South Africa from getting burned

16 January 2019 7:25 PM
Back to the future! Here's what's in store for 2019...

Back to the future! Here's what's in store for 2019...

9 January 2019 7:31 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Markus Jooste must be prosecuted for role in Steinhoff scandal, say MPs
Markus Jooste must be prosecuted for role in Steinhoff scandal, say MPs

Members of Parliament want Jooste prosecuted for his role in the country’s biggest corporate scandal to date and for him and his associates to be jailed as soon as possible.
Suzanne Daniels: I could have done more to halt Eskom state capture
Suzanne Daniels: I could have done more to halt Eskom state capture

Speaking on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show', Suzanne Daniels admitted she could have done more to halt the capture of the state-owned power utility.
Political parties pledge to uphold IEC's election Code of Conduct
Political parties pledge to uphold IEC's election Code of Conduct

The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us