Business Unusual

Should a machine be allowed to use lethal force?


The 4th Industrial Revolution has been said to result in the loss of jobs.  It's fair to say it may also lead to the loss of life.

Happy Birthday YouTube, now grow up

24 April 2019 7:25 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools

17 April 2019 7:24 PM
A timeline of revolutions past and present

10 April 2019 7:24 PM
How Netflix became the 7th largest company in the world

3 April 2019 7:25 PM
SA may help the world move beyond being CO2 neutral to becoming CO2 negative

27 March 2019 7:26 PM
'Drop shipping' - the shady side of connecting buyers with sellers on the web

20 March 2019 7:23 PM
Facebook is planning some big changes

13 March 2019 8:06 PM
Patronage can be good, just not the kind you assume

6 March 2019 7:22 PM
What would happen if Government just gave everyone free money?

27 February 2019 7:25 PM
Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

20 February 2019 7:31 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women
Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women

The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu
The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike

eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.
