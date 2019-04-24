Happy Birthday YouTube, now grow up

Business Unusual

YouTube is 14 and, like most 14-year-olds, it's going through some growing pains.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools

17 April 2019 7:24 PM
A timeline of revolutions past and present

10 April 2019 7:24 PM
How Netflix became the 7th largest company in the world

3 April 2019 7:25 PM
SA may help the world move beyond being CO2 neutral to becoming CO2 negative

27 March 2019 7:26 PM
'Drop shipping' - the shady side of connecting buyers with sellers on the web

20 March 2019 7:23 PM
Facebook is planning some big changes

13 March 2019 8:06 PM
Patronage can be good, just not the kind you assume

6 March 2019 7:22 PM
What would happen if Government just gave everyone free money?

27 February 2019 7:25 PM
Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

20 February 2019 7:31 PM
EWN Headlines
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday
Another cyclone expected to hit Mozambique on Thursday

Weather forecasters say Cyclone Kenneth will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and waves of several metres to the southern African nation, which is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC

One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.
