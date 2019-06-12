You may think that the time and date is unchanging, but it does change, and it might do so again.
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)
|
5 June 2019 7:24 PM
|
22 May 2019 7:23 PM
|
15 May 2019 7:21 PM
|
8 May 2019 7:35 PM
|
24 April 2019 7:25 PM
|
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools
|
17 April 2019 7:24 PM
|
10 April 2019 7:24 PM
|
3 April 2019 7:25 PM
|
SA may help the world move beyond being CO2 neutral to becoming CO2 negative
|
27 March 2019 7:26 PM