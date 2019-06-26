Solar activity could result in a rare and improbable event which could send civilisation back to the dark ages.
Space weather: sunny with a chance of destruction
|
19 June 2019 8:16 PM
|
The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)
|
12 June 2019 7:23 PM
|
5 June 2019 7:24 PM
|
22 May 2019 7:23 PM
|
15 May 2019 7:21 PM
|
8 May 2019 7:35 PM
|
24 April 2019 7:25 PM
|
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make coding compulsory in public schools
|
17 April 2019 7:24 PM
|
10 April 2019 7:24 PM