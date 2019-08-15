Doomsday weapons

15 August 2019 12:02 AM

The risks to human survival were once out of our hands. Disease and famine our greatest threat. Industrial revolutions have neutralised many of those threats while creating new potentially more potent and entirely man-made ones. Climate Change and nuclear weapons



While global warming has had more coverage in the last few years, you may be forgiven for thinking that nuclear threats are remote or isolated to attempts to create them in nations like North Korea and Iran.



That is mostly true, but recent developments between the US and Russia may see the nuclear threat becoming more real.