Business Unusual

Doomsday weapons


The risks to human survival were once out of our hands. Disease and famine our greatest threat. Industrial revolutions have neutralised many of those threats while creating new potentially more potent and entirely man-made ones. Climate Change and nuclear weapons

While global warming has had more coverage in the last few years, you may be forgiven for thinking that nuclear threats are remote or isolated to attempts to create them in nations like North Korea and Iran.

That is mostly true, but recent developments between the US and Russia may see the nuclear threat becoming more real.

EWN Headlines
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings
Security association ‘concerned’ by spike in security guard killings

So far this year, 16 officers have been gunned down in the line of duty.
AA predicts another petrol price increase coming
AA predicts another petrol price increase coming

The AA is predicting a rise of 12 cents in the price of illuminating paraffin and up to 16 cents a litre for diesel.
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism
SA announces visa waivers to boost tourism

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the South African government was engaging with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand about a similar relaxation of entry requirements for SA citizens.
