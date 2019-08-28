Look around you, wherever you look you will see silicon at work. This is a tribute to the 14th element on the periodic table and its many uses.
Silicon is an element that takes its name from the Greek word for flint, it does so because humanity has used flint since the Stone Age to make tools. Flint is a form of quartz which is silicon dioxide. Its the combination of the most abundant element in the Earth’s crust - Oxygen and the second most abundant Silicon.
The Silicon Age - How one element has powered most of human innovation
