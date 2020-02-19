Streaming issues? Report here
$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.

He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.

Image credit: Pixabay



More episodes from Business Unusual

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:26 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:27 PM

Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?

This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport? 

Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.

image credit: Svetlanka 123rf

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:28 PM

Robots can be big or small but are mechanical and made of non-living materials. Not anymore Xenobots are made of living cells, they not living organisms but are alive. The cells don't replicate and die after a while. But that is part of the plan, create a living robot to do a task then breakdown and not cause any trouble. 

Image credit: Xenobot - Tuft University & University of Vermont

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the World

29 January 2020 7:32 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

The first thing to clarify is that the world is not in trouble of dying, it is humanity that is most at risk. Our actions will result in the death of many other species, but then we have always been an extinction factor for our fellow lifeforms on Earth.

This time it is our survival that is in peril. It would not wipe us out but it may reset the population to levels not seen for 300 years. 

Averting a crisis that could mean the death of more than half of the human population sounds like it may need the intervention of everyone. Ideally, that would make things easier, but I think with grassroots campaigning just 3,5% of us and some responsible behaviour by the planets wealthy 1% and the work of a few key individuals we can do it.

Image credit: World Economic Forum

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Matric Results - Let's look at the myriad of courses you can take online

8 January 2020 7:21 PM

Guest : Colin Cullis| Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:37 PM

Are you a small, medium or large? If the answer is “depends” you are not alone. Clothing sizes are not universal. Not only are there major differences around the world there are differences from one brand to the next.

Why would the sizes differ so much? There are three M’s that should answer it. Measurements, Marketing and Money.

Image: Pixabay

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:26 PM

Hydro dams use high-pressure water under gravity to drive turbines connected to generators. They are effectively mechanical batteries in that we can use electrical energy to pump water into the dams when demand is low and then release it when demand peaks to provide the additional electricity when needed.

Battery storage is needed to reduce the need for baseload generation (which is the minimum needed to be generated consistently) and to use the off-peak times to store the energy that can be used during the peak times to effectively create a relatively flat demand to use the least amount of resources to generate the required amount of electricity.

image credit: EnergyVault.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:27 PM

The earliest living things are over three billion years old and they have proven to be both a help and a threat to us. Bacteria and viruses have always been a part of our evolution. Every so often one will come along that simply overwhelms us and rather than just making us sick will kill thousands if not millions.

There are a variety of bacteria and viruses and multiple times when their variations have affected and killed many humans. It is this range and variability that makes them so effective and deadly.

Guest: Colin Cullis/Business Unusual Correspondent at Money show. 

Image credit: 123rf.com

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Speech is not the same as Freedom of Reach

27 November 2019 7:29 PM

The internet and the web promised to be humanity’s greatest project to share information and enable co-operation. It was created by the military and developed by the academic and scientific community. Since the web’s launch in 1991 over half the world has moved online and the other half are joining at an increasing pace. It took 23 years for 2,4 billion users to join and just five more to grow it to 4,3 billion. 

It has certainly changed the world, but the question now is has that change been for the better. There are good arguments to suggest the answer is no, but that would be forgetting how humanity has typically progressed. Hopefully, this will provide some context.

Guest: Colin Cullis/ Business Unusual Correspondent at  the Money Show. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

