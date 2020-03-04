Using cat videos to get you to Mars

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.
It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.
In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world.
It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.
The information provided below applies to every flu season. However, the expectation that the 2020 flu season in South Africa could be drastically worse as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak makes it even more relevant this year.
South Africa has and continues to deal with significant challenges to public health. HIV infections and management, as well as high incidences of TB - compounded by many reliant on stretched public health facilities - is both a cause for concern and an indicator of the resilience of the SA health care industry.
While the new form of coronavirus will surely test South Africa’s ability to manage the outbreak, it will not be because of complacency. Follow the updates from the South African National Insitute for Communicable diseases
However, there are steps that employers and employees can take to mitigate the risk and the burden on health services for this winter.
A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.
The founder, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, a global asset management company, is Laurence (Larry), Fink.
He founded the company in the 1980s and it went public in the late 1990s. The assets under management have grown to over $7 trillion and its share price has made Fink a billionaire. Their success is based in part on taking a long term view of returns and an investment it is data gathering tools under the name Aladdin.
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world
It seems right that two Danish coders working for a company in Australia would be acquired by an American country to create a free global mapping system.
Might Nike’s incredible world record-shattering shoes be a innovators dream or dilemma?
This is the story of the Nike ZoomX Alphafly Next% long-distance world-record-setting shoe. Will it be Nike’s crowning glory or the kiss of death for the sport?
Let me see if I can make the case for and against and leave you and time to decide.
Robots can be big or small but are mechanical and made of non-living materials. Not anymore Xenobots are made of living cells, they not living organisms but are alive. The cells don't replicate and die after a while. But that is part of the plan, create a living robot to do a task then breakdown and not cause any trouble.
How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.
The first thing to clarify is that the world is not in trouble of dying, it is humanity that is most at risk. Our actions will result in the death of many other species, but then we have always been an extinction factor for our fellow lifeforms on Earth.
This time it is our survival that is in peril. It would not wipe us out but it may reset the population to levels not seen for 300 years.
Averting a crisis that could mean the death of more than half of the human population sounds like it may need the intervention of everyone. Ideally, that would make things easier, but I think with grassroots campaigning just 3,5% of us and some responsible behaviour by the planets wealthy 1% and the work of a few key individuals we can do it.
Guest : Colin Cullis| Business Unusual Correspondent at Money ShowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Are you a small, medium or large? If the answer is “depends” you are not alone. Clothing sizes are not universal. Not only are there major differences around the world there are differences from one brand to the next.
Why would the sizes differ so much? There are three M’s that should answer it. Measurements, Marketing and Money.
Hydro dams use high-pressure water under gravity to drive turbines connected to generators. They are effectively mechanical batteries in that we can use electrical energy to pump water into the dams when demand is low and then release it when demand peaks to provide the additional electricity when needed.
Battery storage is needed to reduce the need for baseload generation (which is the minimum needed to be generated consistently) and to use the off-peak times to store the energy that can be used during the peak times to effectively create a relatively flat demand to use the least amount of resources to generate the required amount of electricity.
