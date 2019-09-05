The Africa Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:54
Pick n Pay to facilitate nationwide silent protest today
Guests
Guests
Suzanne Ackerman-Berman - Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay
Today at 10:08
UK rolls out HPV vaccine for boys
Guests
Guests
Paul Brown - Director of Marketing & Communications at Teenage Cancer trust
Today at 10:13
SA perspective on HPV rollout for boys
Guests
Guests
Prof Hennie Botha - Gynaecological cancer specialist at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 10:25
Close call at Clareinch post office a few days before
Guests
Guests
Alice Cropper
Today at 10:33
Justice minister says cabinet will discuss death penalty
Guests
Guests
Ronald Lamola - Minister of Justice
Today at 10:52
Youth Employment Service in the spotlight
Guests
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 11:05
Ama'Tekkie making SA proud
Guests
Guests
Daniel Barnard - Head of Marketing at Ama'Tekkie
Today at 11:31
Psychology: Mental health and burnout in the workplace
Guests
Guests
Alison Hallett
Today at 11:45
The conundrum of employing former convicts
Guests
Guests
Mihlali Nyangiisimbi - Social Worker at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Guests
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 07:22
In Dependence author - Sarah Ladipo Manyika
Tomorrow at 07:22
Tomorrow at 08:07
The Trailblazer: Coconut Kelz
Guests
Guests
Lesego Thlabi
What’s Gone Viral follow up – help for Sibusiso Zondi
Should the Post Office be held liable for the action of its employee?
What's happening at the courthouse? Mandrax and a clinging ex
The World View - MPs vote to rule out a no-deal Brexit
Legal dangers of Naming and Shaming Alleged Rapists on Social Media
What’s Viral - Teacher stops kids cheating in exam
SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir through to America's Got Talent finals
The Political Desk
The World View - MPs vote to rule out a no-deal Brexit
Naming alleged sexual offenders on social media anonymously...is it legal?
Premier Alan Winde On SANDF
Xenophobic attacks latest
The Political Desk
Trendspotting Thursday
Traditional healers play a significant role in mental health
Stay safe self defence roadshow for women
What is next for #AmINext
Data breach on the rise
Mali bus explosion kills at least 14 passengers.
September Heart Health
Today at 09:54
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[PHOTOS] Woman takes 97 dogs into home during Hurricane Dorian Animal lover Chella Phillips of Nassau in the Bahamas rescued stray dogs on Sunday and kept them safe in her own home. 4 September 2019 11:07 AM
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead". 2 September 2019 4:34 PM
Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey gives the latest on Brexit. 30 August 2019 3:55 PM
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind. 2 September 2019 6:31 PM
Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment. 27 August 2019 8:50 PM
Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate… The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits). 27 August 2019 8:22 PM
Breakfast with Xolani Gwala
The Africa Report
Africa's free trade zone finally takes effect.<br /> <br /> Rwanda and Uganda border tensions rise following killings at the border crossing.



The Political Desk (7:8)

5 September 2019 8:03 AM

The backlash against South Africa continues, as several Shoprite stories in Nigeria and Zambia close. MTN has also shut down in Nigeria.

Oxfam's new inequality report shows inequality is on the rise, but there is some hope.

The Africa Report (4:4)

4 September 2019 8:02 AM

Pope Francis kicks off his Africa tour. He heads to Mozambique and Madagascar for the next few days.

Ahead of the World Economic Forum today, Oxfam released its latest report: A tale of two continents Fighting Inequality in Africa.

The Africa Report (2:17)

3 September 2019 8:25 AM

Zimbabwean doctors start their strike after government fails to meet their demands.

The environment, poverty and corruption are on the agenda for the Pope's trip to Africa this week.

The Africa Report (5:16)

2 September 2019 8:01 AM

UN chief, Antonio Gutteres vows to continue supporting the DRC army.

Southern African nations threaten to quit wildlife trade monitor, Cities, following the end of the 12 day summit.

The Africa Report (4:42)

30 August 2019 8:02 AM

African leaders meet for the 7th African Development Conference In Japan. Is this another scramble for Africa?

Malawi's government bans demonstrations ahead of planned protests by the Opposition.

The Africa Report (3:17)

29 August 2019 8:03 AM

Greenpeace urges more action on central African forest fires

Aid groups warn against Kenya's U.N bid to sanction Al-Shabaab

The Africa Report (4:38)

28 August 2019 8:14 AM

Zimbabwe's government warns the MDC against fresh protest attempts.

Algeria's economy is feeling the effect of six months of protests.

The Africa Report (4:34)

27 August 2019 8:03 AM

The DRC announces a new government, 8 months after Felix Tshisekedi won the country's election.

Ethiopia's opposition parties criticize election law changes

The Africa Report (6:3)

26 August 2019 8:04 AM

Sudan needs billions in aid to rebuild the economy, says the newly elected Prime Minister.

In Nigeria, the government is working on creating a cultured” Big Brother Naijja Show following reports that show might be banned in the country.

The Africa Report (3:55)

23 August 2019 8:07 AM

Uganda and Rwanda's leaders sign a pact aimed at ending the political and economic standoff between the two countries.

Nigeria's new Cabinet is finally inaugurated, six months after the country's elections.

NPA makes decision on Malema firearm matter but won't announce it just yet

5 September 2019 9:21 AM

Gauteng police say decrease in violence linked to increased deployment

5 September 2019 8:19 AM

#AmINext: CT protests against gender violence to continue today despite arrests

5 September 2019 8:14 AM

