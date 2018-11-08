Health Feature - Malnutrition in Children

8 November 2018 4:25 AM

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, the KFC Public Affairs Director for Africa and Add Hope champion According to a report Gauteng was one of the provinces that has a high malnutrition rate (34.2%)‚ Malnutrition seriously affects children in number of provinces StatsSA says more targeted feeding scheme interventions need to be done either through the primary health care system or through social services to reach all children at risk of malnutritio