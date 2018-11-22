The Best of Early Breakfast

Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do - Rusty Laubuschagne


Rusty Labuschagne - Motivational Speaker and Author of Beating Chains Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do, the anger, resentment the situation would do to you. Rusty Laubuschagne spent 10 years in prison and he will be explaining to us how he used his mind to free himself from the chains.

This week Iga chats to us about Black Friday & cyber travel deals for our travel Feature

22 November 2018 4:47 AM
Joanne van der Walt and Pat McClelland from the Sage Foundation on an app - that aims to combat domestic violence

22 November 2018 4:39 AM
10-year-old Enhle Gebashe - Fashion Designer - she has been trending for being a young business woman

22 November 2018 4:34 AM
Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on the procedures that take place when a death of an inmate occurs in Prison

22 November 2018 4:26 AM
The dynamics around CO-Parenting and blended families

15 November 2018 1:26 PM
Why- YouTube wants to label government and public-funded clips

15 November 2018 1:16 PM
Mindfulness focusing on multitasking as a bad idea

14 November 2018 12:24 PM
Travel Feature Iga Motylska taking us to Poland

14 November 2018 5:36 AM
Health Feature - Malnutrition in Children

8 November 2018 4:25 AM
EWN Headlines
Former soccer star arrested for allegedly running drug lab in Randfontein
Former soccer star arrested for allegedly running drug lab in Randfontein

The man was arrested together with his three workers on Wednesday when the police's crime intelligence and anti-gang unit raided a property in the area.

MPs question need for state funeral budget
MPs question need for state funeral budget

Government has spent R30 million in one year for just three state burials.
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg

The city made oral submissions at the South African Human Rights Commission on Wednesday, saying they aren’t liable for how raw sewage spillage into the river.
