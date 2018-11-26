The Best of Early Breakfast

Yanga Madlala- singer-songwrite and Dancer


Yanga ‘Yaya’ Madlala-singer/songwriter/dancer Yanga Yaya is a Cape Town based singer/songwriter/dancer and medical officer. He performs music that is laced with eclectic genres that draw from R&B, indie and house music. His latest single OG 118 (Oganesson) is available on his debut EP entitled ELEMENTS. Elements was released on the 19th of October 2018 to all major platforms debuting no 8 on the SA iTunes Store. The EP singles names are inspired by the scientific periodic table of elements and the songs draw from the elements of love, life and romantic relationships. He has since gone one to perform at the sold out Chad Sessions in Cape Town, Absolut One Source live festival and featured on Garde’s Appreciation Tour.

Self-compassion helps in finding purpose

27 November 2018 4:26 AM
This week Iga chats to us about Black Friday & cyber travel deals for our travel Feature

22 November 2018 4:47 AM
Joanne van der Walt and Pat McClelland from the Sage Foundation on an app - that aims to combat domestic violence

22 November 2018 4:39 AM
10-year-old Enhle Gebashe - Fashion Designer - she has been trending for being a young business woman

22 November 2018 4:34 AM
Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on the procedures that take place when a death of an inmate occurs in Prison

22 November 2018 4:26 AM
Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do - Rusty Laubuschagne

22 November 2018 4:20 AM
The dynamics around CO-Parenting and blended families

15 November 2018 1:26 PM
Why- YouTube wants to label government and public-funded clips

15 November 2018 1:16 PM
Mindfulness focusing on multitasking as a bad idea

14 November 2018 12:24 PM
EWN Headlines
SAA needs R7.5bn in working capital from next month
SAA needs R7.5bn in working capital from next month

SAA is expected to make a R5.2 billion loss in the 2019 financial year and another R1.9 billion in 2020 before swinging into profit a year later, the presentation showed.
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case
Matheba to pay R30k admission guilt fine in tax case

The matter relates to unpaid taxes dating back to 2007.

Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school

A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.
