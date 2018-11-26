Yanga Madlala- singer-songwrite and Dancer

Yanga ‘Yaya’ Madlala-singer/songwriter/dancer Yanga Yaya is a Cape Town based singer/songwriter/dancer and medical officer. He performs music that is laced with eclectic genres that draw from R&B, indie and house music. His latest single OG 118 (Oganesson) is available on his debut EP entitled ELEMENTS. Elements was released on the 19th of October 2018 to all major platforms debuting no 8 on the SA iTunes Store. The EP singles names are inspired by the scientific periodic table of elements and the songs draw from the elements of love, life and romantic relationships. He has since gone one to perform at the sold out Chad Sessions in Cape Town, Absolut One Source live festival and featured on Garde’s Appreciation Tour.
