The Best of Early Breakfast

Self-compassion helps in finding purpose


Audrey Katsidzira  Founding Consultant at You Plus Wellness And Clinical Psychologist At the Netcare Rosebank Hospital, Audrey is resident psychologist in the multi-disciplinary team at the Centre for Digestive Diseases and Liver Health (CDDLH). She contributes to clinical workshops for the advancement of knowledge in integrated patient care.

Yanga Madlala- singer-songwrite and Dancer

26 November 2018 5:11 AM
This week Iga chats to us about Black Friday & cyber travel deals for our travel Feature

22 November 2018 4:47 AM
Joanne van der Walt and Pat McClelland from the Sage Foundation on an app - that aims to combat domestic violence

22 November 2018 4:39 AM
10-year-old Enhle Gebashe - Fashion Designer - she has been trending for being a young business woman

22 November 2018 4:34 AM
Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on the procedures that take place when a death of an inmate occurs in Prison

22 November 2018 4:26 AM
Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do - Rusty Laubuschagne

22 November 2018 4:20 AM
The dynamics around CO-Parenting and blended families

15 November 2018 1:26 PM
Why- YouTube wants to label government and public-funded clips

15 November 2018 1:16 PM
Mindfulness focusing on multitasking as a bad idea

14 November 2018 12:24 PM
