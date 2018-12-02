Nomalanga Shozi is the new face of BET in Africa

2 December 2018 12:33 AM

Nomalanga Shozi (Actress and Presenter) NOMALANGA FLIES THE MZANSI FLAG HIGH AT THE 2018 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Johannesburg, 27 November 2018: TV Personality, actress and radio host, Nomalanga Shozi has joined BET Africa as the new face for the channel, where she will feature in content both on air and on the ground, both locally and internationally. The vibrant and stylish 23-year-old recently travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada in the USA to attend this year’s BET Soul Train Awards to capture content from the red carpet and behind the scenes which will be aired on BET (DStv channel 129). The awards will broadcast on Thursday, 29 November at 21:00 CAT. And starting in January 2019, she will serve as the host of the local version of the international format, BET Breaks.