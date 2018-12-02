The Best of Early Breakfast

Nomalanga Shozi is the new face of BET in Africa


Nomalanga Shozi (Actress and Presenter) NOMALANGA FLIES THE MZANSI FLAG HIGH AT THE 2018 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Johannesburg, 27 November 2018: TV Personality, actress and radio host, Nomalanga Shozi has joined BET Africa as the new face for the channel, where she will feature in content both on air and on the ground, both locally and internationally.  The vibrant and stylish 23-year-old recently travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada in the USA to attend this year’s BET Soul Train Awards to capture content from the red carpet and behind the scenes which will be aired on BET (DStv channel 129). The awards will broadcast on Thursday, 29 November at 21:00 CAT.   And starting in January 2019, she will serve as the host of the local version of the international format, BET Breaks.

Early Breakfast bidding farewell to Juliet Joseph

Early Breakfast bidding farewell to Juliet Joseph

2 December 2018 12:38 AM
Travel Feature - Otter Trail

Travel Feature - Otter Trail

30 November 2018 1:34 AM
Self-compassion helps in finding purpose

Self-compassion helps in finding purpose

27 November 2018 4:26 AM
Yanga Madlala- singer-songwrite and Dancer

Yanga Madlala- singer-songwrite and Dancer

26 November 2018 5:11 AM
This week Iga chats to us about Black Friday & cyber travel deals for our travel Feature

This week Iga chats to us about Black Friday & cyber travel deals for our travel Feature

22 November 2018 4:47 AM
Joanne van der Walt and Pat McClelland from the Sage Foundation on an app - that aims to combat domestic violence

Joanne van der Walt and Pat McClelland from the Sage Foundation on an app - that aims to combat domestic violence

22 November 2018 4:39 AM
10-year-old Enhle Gebashe - Fashion Designer - she has been trending for being a young business woman

10-year-old Enhle Gebashe - Fashion Designer - she has been trending for being a young business woman

22 November 2018 4:34 AM
Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on the procedures that take place when a death of an inmate occurs in Prison

Correctional Services Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on the procedures that take place when a death of an inmate occurs in Prison

22 November 2018 4:26 AM
Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do - Rusty Laubuschagne

Imagine being falsely imprisoned for something you didn’t do - Rusty Laubuschagne

22 November 2018 4:20 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Moeketsi Mosola to take legal action against DA
Moeketsi Mosola to take legal action against DA

Mayor Solly Msimanga has failed in his attempts to get Mosola suspended, claiming that he is hindering the delivery of services in the metro.
Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full pay
Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full pay

Whitehead was suspended 11 months ago after being implicated in tender irregularities involving the acquisition of MyCiTi buses.

Trio in OR Tambo airport foreign currency heist sentenced
Trio in OR Tambo airport foreign currency heist sentenced

The trio held up security at the airport last year before making off with 27 bags containing 24 million in foreign currency from an SAA flight at the airport.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us