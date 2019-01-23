The Best of Early Breakfast

Travel feature - The gift of travel for Valentine’s Day


Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday

Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday

4 February 2019 6:01 AM
Head of the channel Jacqueline Setai Rainer discusses her upbringing

Head of the channel Jacqueline Setai Rainer discusses her upbringing

1 February 2019 6:04 AM
702 entertainment roundup with Lwazi Hadebe

702 entertainment roundup with Lwazi Hadebe

1 February 2019 5:39 AM
Finding your long lost sibling

Finding your long lost sibling

31 January 2019 6:06 AM
How private is private when it comes to Social Media

How private is private when it comes to Social Media

31 January 2019 5:37 AM
Strategically planning your leave days in 2019

Strategically planning your leave days in 2019

30 January 2019 5:59 AM
Travel feature - Surprises/mystery trips are trending

Travel feature - Surprises/mystery trips are trending

30 January 2019 5:48 AM
The political structure within our country and whether the youth has lost faith when it comes to the May elections.

The political structure within our country and whether the youth has lost faith when it comes to the May elections.

30 January 2019 4:08 AM
Monday Motivation - with Lunga Siyo - Founder of Justlaw Crowdfunding

Monday Motivation - with Lunga Siyo - Founder of Justlaw Crowdfunding

28 January 2019 5:10 AM
Dating yourself and the perception of married people being happier than single people.

Dating yourself and the perception of married people being happier than single people.

25 January 2019 5:13 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Protesting Wits students want private security to leave campus
Protesting Wits students want private security to leave campus

The group of students have staged a small demonstration at the institution’s Solomon Mahlangu House.
Small Cabinet, no e-tolls - De Lille unveils GOOD’s manifesto
Small Cabinet, no e-tolls - De Lille unveils GOOD’s manifesto

The veteran politician said if elected into government, her cabinet will have no more than 15 cabinet members.

Basson says Bosasa used PR officers to harass, intimidate him
Basson says Bosasa used PR officers to harass, intimidate him

Veteran journalist Adriaan Basson says Bosasa once hired former public relations officer Benedicta Dube to warn him against continuing with his exposes on Bosasa.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us