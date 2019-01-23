Founder of the Tears Foundation Mara Glenn, to speak about the trauma of molestation and rape Mara Glennie’s motivation to help others comes from a deeply personal place. TEARS’ developed a system that uses a simple SMS code and GPS location to allow other survivors to connect with much needed help from their nearest care centre, immediately. They are able to do this because of the help they received from others. They run their foundation from a fully equipped office in Sandton, kindly given to them by Dr John Wentzel and the Tsebo Outsourcing Group
