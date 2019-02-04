4 February 2019 6:01 AM

Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday. Maps Maponyane (whose real name Masego Maponyane) is one of South Africa’s favourite personalities, born on 16th March 1990 in Soweto in the Gauteng Province, he is the son of Marks Maponyane a retired South African footballer. Maps Maponyane completed his high school at St John’s College, Johannesburg he then went on to the University of Witwatersrand where he studied Media Studies.