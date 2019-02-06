The Best of Early Breakfast

The possible after effects of cancer treatments


Dr Anne Gudgeon, Breast cancer from Life Vincent Palloti Hospital discusses the possible after effects of cancer treatments

advises on travel specials, competitions and giveaways at the Travel Expo.

advises on travel specials, competitions and giveaways at the Travel Expo.

6 February 2019 11:38 AM
Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday

Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday

4 February 2019 6:01 AM
Head of the channel Jacqueline Setai Rainer discusses her upbringing

Head of the channel Jacqueline Setai Rainer discusses her upbringing

1 February 2019 6:04 AM
702 entertainment roundup with Lwazi Hadebe

702 entertainment roundup with Lwazi Hadebe

1 February 2019 5:39 AM
Finding your long lost sibling

Finding your long lost sibling

31 January 2019 6:06 AM
How private is private when it comes to Social Media

How private is private when it comes to Social Media

31 January 2019 5:37 AM
Strategically planning your leave days in 2019

Strategically planning your leave days in 2019

30 January 2019 5:59 AM
Travel feature - Surprises/mystery trips are trending

Travel feature - Surprises/mystery trips are trending

30 January 2019 5:48 AM
The political structure within our country and whether the youth has lost faith when it comes to the May elections.

The political structure within our country and whether the youth has lost faith when it comes to the May elections.

30 January 2019 4:08 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
SA business confidence index falls in January
SA business confidence index falls in January

Africa’s most industrialised economy is battling to lift annual growth above 1%, but confidence in President Ramaphosa’s reform plans has waned.
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019

Cosatu's spokesperson Mathew Parks says they are cautiously optimistic Ramaphosa can deliver on some issues if he’s given time to.
Gang violence leaves four dead in separate shootings in WC
Gang violence leaves four dead in separate shootings in WC

A man was shot dead in Bonteheuwel and three more people were killed in Mitchells Plain.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us