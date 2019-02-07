7 February 2019 6:04 AM

Tamara Sosa, psychologist on individual couple and family therapy explains what emotional incest is all about and when it comes to the Sans Souci girls high school incident, are the parents to blame for the way the child reacted and how was the teacher suppose to at in that situation. Dirk Visser, Head of digital and brand strategy at instintif discusses what the role of the influencer, when it comes to marketing.