The Best of Early Breakfast

TV personality and well known international chef, Lorna maseko


Tamara Sosa, psychologist on individual couple and family therapy explains what emotional incest is all about

7 February 2019 6:04 AM
The Fyre fiasco and what it means for influencer marketing

7 February 2019 5:43 AM
advises on travel specials, competitions and giveaways at the Travel Expo.

6 February 2019 11:38 AM
The possible after effects of cancer treatments

6 February 2019 11:35 AM
Multitalented Maps Maponyane is our portfolio guest this Motivational Monday

4 February 2019 6:01 AM
Head of the channel Jacqueline Setai Rainer discusses her upbringing

1 February 2019 6:04 AM
702 entertainment roundup with Lwazi Hadebe

1 February 2019 5:39 AM
Finding your long lost sibling

31 January 2019 6:06 AM
How private is private when it comes to Social Media

31 January 2019 5:37 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
Gloria Coal Mine rescue efforts halted over safety concerns
Six people died on Wednesday during an explosion underground while a group of suspected criminals were allegedly stealing copper cables at a shaft at the abandoned mine.
#Sona2019: Ramaphosa details plans to restore confidence in crucial entities
Delivering his speech on Thursday, the president touched on the burning issues of job creation, state security and the need to provide adequate accommodation for students.
Hawks 'undeterred' by failure to find new evidence in Bosasa scandal
Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Inquiry that Bosasa had used various methods to hide evidence including orchestrating a fake server crash and setting computers on fire.
