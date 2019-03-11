The Best of Early Breakfast

Passionate entrepreneur and urban farmer Ashleigh Machete is our Motivational Monday guest


Ashleigh Tumelo Machete-   Entrepreneur and urban farmer

Clique concepts founder & Sharpeville arts crafts Markets organizer

10 March 2019 12:38 AM
Comment on Woman Abuse

8 March 2019 5:15 AM
Parties must offer us clear policies based on evidence

5 March 2019 6:16 AM
Patients suffering from Medical Adhesive-Related Skin Injuries

20 February 2019 5:57 AM
Politics 101 with Political Scientist at University of North West, Prof Andre Duvenhage

19 February 2019 12:57 PM
Bogosi Serei, Boerboel breeder, craft chilli producer and political scientist

18 February 2019 6:03 AM
Musician and former idols winner Karabo Mogane chats about his musical journey since

15 February 2019 6:02 AM
the most common things that causes stress in relations and whether Valentine’s Day kills relationships

14 February 2019 6:01 AM
David and Goliath - the battle of the brands

14 February 2019 5:47 AM
EWN Headlines
South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report
South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report

Doctor Feroz Ganchi was working in a refugee camp in the besieged country.
Holomisa: UDM has feasible economic plan to attract election votes
Holomisa: UDM has feasible economic plan to attract election votes

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that while the ruling party is focusing on attracting international investors to boost the country’s economy, his party wants to look at creating a more conducive climate for local investors.
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official

A human resources official at the Public Investment Corporation continues giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into the corporation.
