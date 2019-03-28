The Best of Early Breakfast

Travel Feature: 19th century frontier - Grahamstown


Iga Motylska, Travel Journalist of eagerjourneys.com discusses the 19th century frontier town of Grahamstown now renamed Makhanda, situated in the Eastern Cape.

The importance of surrounding your self with people that will grow with you

23 April 2019 9:26 AM
Social Media and Elections

18 April 2019 11:45 AM
Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding is our Monday Motivational

15 April 2019 3:00 PM
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian

15 April 2019 4:57 AM
Food allergy care training modules for school staff set to help manage and prevent fatalities in SA

15 April 2019 4:38 AM
Can conflict at work cause psychological implications

15 April 2019 4:29 AM
intellectual property

15 April 2019 4:20 AM
Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond joins us as our Friday profile

6 April 2019 5:49 AM
intuition and how the course can allow children and youth to unlock the inner power of Intuition

6 April 2019 5:17 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats
EFF leader Julius Malema came under fire last month after he posted a screenshot on Twitter, showing Brown’s contact details without her consent.
Juju Valley: A land example for other farmers
Residents of Juju Valley, Limpopo, say they are happy living on land which they say was donated to them by the old owner.

Casac: Mokgoro report's findings a positive step in NPA rehabilitation process
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired, because they are neither fit nor proper to hold their positions.

