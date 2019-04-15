Jenna Segal- Industrial psychologist & Business coach Conflict in the workplace is inevitable; there will be disagreements about workplace matters and there will be personality clashes. Where conflict is not well managed it can be damaging and certain types of conflict will always be damaging, such as bullying behaviour, discrimination, harassment and intimidation. Where conflict is left unresolved it can intensify and spread, affecting more than the two individuals originally involved, to affect a group of people and sometimes the whole workplace.
Can conflict at work cause psychological implications
