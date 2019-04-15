Nina Hastie, Stand-up comedian is this week’s Friday profile Nina Hastie, born in 19 May 1983, is a permanent fixture in the South African comedy industry, Nina Hastie is a South African comedienne, actress and voice artist best known for guest starring on satirical comedy shows, especially Late Nite News and The Bantu Hour.
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian
