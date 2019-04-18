The Best of Early Breakfast

Social Media and Elections


Dirk Visser, Head of Digital & Brand Strategy at Instinctif discusses Social Media and Elections

Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding is our Monday Motivational

Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding is our Monday Motivational

15 April 2019 3:00 PM
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian

Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian

15 April 2019 4:57 AM
Food allergy care training modules for school staff set to help manage and prevent fatalities in SA

Food allergy care training modules for school staff set to help manage and prevent fatalities in SA

15 April 2019 4:38 AM
Can conflict at work cause psychological implications

Can conflict at work cause psychological implications

15 April 2019 4:29 AM
intellectual property

intellectual property

15 April 2019 4:20 AM
Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond joins us as our Friday profile

Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond joins us as our Friday profile

6 April 2019 5:49 AM
intuition and how the course can allow children and youth to unlock the inner power of Intuition

intuition and how the course can allow children and youth to unlock the inner power of Intuition

6 April 2019 5:17 AM
The 19th century frontier town of Bathurst now renamed Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape Province

The 19th century frontier town of Bathurst now renamed Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape Province

28 March 2019 4:28 AM
Early Breakfast Show celebrated 500 episode...Cheers to more!!!!

Early Breakfast Show celebrated 500 episode...Cheers to more!!!!

23 March 2019 2:35 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence
Booysen: Case against Panday, Madhoe withdrawn despite 'overwhelming' evidence

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is testifying at the state capture inquiry about ongoing efforts to derail the case against businessman Thoshen Panday.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on collision in De Doorns

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident occurred shortly after 6am on the N1 near in De Doorns just outside Worcester.

SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate
SABC: No plan to host Ramaphosa, Maimane in election debate

On Wednesday, the ANC denied that it had agreed to a public debate between Ramaphosa and Maimane.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us