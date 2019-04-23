The Best of Early Breakfast

The importance of surrounding your self with people that will grow with you


Actress, Film Producer and entrepreneur Terry Pheto on her success in the industry, the importance of surrounding your self with people that will grow with you and how different would her life have been if she grew up rich and does she understand the magnitude of her influence

Social Media and Elections

18 April 2019 11:45 AM
Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding is our Monday Motivational

15 April 2019 3:00 PM
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian

15 April 2019 4:57 AM
Food allergy care training modules for school staff set to help manage and prevent fatalities in SA

15 April 2019 4:38 AM
Can conflict at work cause psychological implications

15 April 2019 4:29 AM
intellectual property

15 April 2019 4:20 AM
Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond joins us as our Friday profile

6 April 2019 5:49 AM
intuition and how the course can allow children and youth to unlock the inner power of Intuition

6 April 2019 5:17 AM
The 19th century frontier town of Bathurst now renamed Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape Province

28 March 2019 4:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was initially supposed to hand in the affidavit by 1pm on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
