Ron Addinall, Academic at UCT, Clinical social worker and sexologist discussed with Relebogile Mabotja on when is the right time to have a conversation with your child about the different types of relationships especially when it comes to homosexual couples and creating an open space for them to be open enough to ask questions without feeling like there will be judged.
When is the Right time to have a conversation with your child on same sex relationships?
