When is the Right time to have a conversation with your child on same sex relationships?


Ron Addinall, Academic at UCT, Clinical social worker and sexologist discussed with Relebogile Mabotja on when is the right time to have a conversation with your child about the different types of relationships especially when it comes to homosexual couples and creating an open space for them to be open enough to ask questions without feeling like there will be judged.

Early breakfast show bid farewell Relebogile Mabotja - Part 2

26 April 2019 10:03 AM
Travel Feature: Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com chats to us on "How to overcome culture shock while travelling"

26 April 2019 9:59 AM
Early breakfast show bid farewell to Relebogile Mabotja - Part 1

26 April 2019 9:44 AM
Travel Feature:Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com shares her expirience in Northern Vietnam

26 April 2019 9:36 AM
The importance of surrounding your self with people that will grow with you

23 April 2019 9:26 AM
Social Media and Elections

18 April 2019 11:45 AM
Ocean Basket CEO, Grace Harding is our Monday Motivational

15 April 2019 3:00 PM
Nina Hastie - Stand-up comedian

15 April 2019 4:57 AM
Food allergy care training modules for school staff set to help manage and prevent fatalities in SA

15 April 2019 4:38 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
WC ANC open to coalition talks with 'progressive parties'
The ANC’s chances at electoral success in the Western Cape have been bolstered by the Democratic Alliance’s internal friction.
Amcu to shed light on plans amid deregistration threat
Amcu, which rose to popularity during the Lonmin strike that culminated in the in the days leading to the Marikana massacre, has 250,000 members.
Sri Lanka police chief resigns over bombings - president
The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.
