Travel Feature: Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com chats to us on "How to overcome culture shock while travelling"

26 April 2019 9:59 AM

Iga Motylska journalist of eagerjourneys.com spoke to Relebogile Mabotja on "How to overcome culture shock while travelling". During my first few days in Vietnam, I met a few first-time travellers to Asia, who were feeling the effects of culture shock and that it’s a bit too much, too fast all at once. It made me realise how much I take it for granted that I don’t experience get culture shock very much, especially after living in South Korea for two years. I thought this is a perfect opportunity to share some of my tips based on my experiences.