2019 Election update on social media

Dirk Visser, head of digital & brand strategy at instinctiff spoke to Gushwell Brooks on how the political parties, the Electoral Commission of South Africa and the people were reacting via social media on election day. He also touched on which party surprised him in terms of being more creative and possibly interesting the youth of South Africa to voting on the day.
