Explaining different Family Dynamics to your child


Lloyd Ripley Evans, educational psychologist discussed with Gushwell Brooks  on ways of explaining the different family dynamics to a child and how parents can be more aware of their biases and what they say about other families around they children for them to be less judgemental.

2019 Election update on social media

10 May 2019 2:02 AM
Planning your trip and practicalities for Cambodia

9 May 2019 2:48 AM
Travel Feature: We explore Vietnam: Beyond Hanoi

2 May 2019 6:50 AM
Is technology making us miserable?

2 May 2019 6:20 AM
Early breakfast show bid farewell Relebogile Mabotja - Part 2

26 April 2019 10:03 AM
Travel Feature: Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com chats to us on "How to overcome culture shock while travelling"

26 April 2019 9:59 AM
Early breakfast show bid farewell to Relebogile Mabotja - Part 1

26 April 2019 9:44 AM
Travel Feature:Iga Motylska of eagerjourneys.com shares her expirience in Northern Vietnam

26 April 2019 9:36 AM
When is the Right time to have a conversation with your child on same sex relationships?

26 April 2019 8:04 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues
The party’s share of the vote had been climbing all day and by Thursday night it sat at over 18%.
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory
Provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson says the finishing line is close.
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for
From 127,217 votes nationally in 1999 to over 200,000 in 2019 (when just over 63% of votes has been counted nationally), the Freedom Front Plus has picked up more supporters.
