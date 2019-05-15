The Best of Early Breakfast

South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics is becoming a health harzard


Giulia Criscuolo,  Phamarcist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach spoke to Gushwell Brooks on South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics, contributing to resistance and making infections such as colds and bronchitis much more difficult to treat, according to a new study.

The importance of Early Childhood Development for children with disabilities

17 May 2019 7:12 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

17 May 2019 6:15 AM
What support structures are there for divorced people

16 May 2019 7:00 AM
Digital Feature: When celebrities cross the line on Social Media

16 May 2019 6:22 AM
Travel Feature: Iga Motylska explores Cambodia

15 May 2019 6:11 AM
The profession and evolution of nursing

14 May 2019 6:40 AM
Cycling development in South Africa and making cycling more accessible

13 May 2019 6:18 AM
Friday Profile: Award-winning Mozambican photographer Mário Macilau

10 May 2019 6:49 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from Prevadar Magazine brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

10 May 2019 6:25 AM
EWN Headlines
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week
SuperSport: We told Marawa of non-renewal of contract earlier this week

Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe
Dennis George dismissed from Fedusa following corruption probe

George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts
Zimbabwe power crisis set to continue until Zesa clears debts

Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
