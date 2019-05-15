South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics is becoming a health harzard

Giulia Criscuolo, Phamarcist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach spoke to Gushwell Brooks on South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics, contributing to resistance and making infections such as colds and bronchitis much more difficult to treat, according to a new study.
