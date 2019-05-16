The Best of Early Breakfast

Digital Feature: When celebrities cross the line on Social Media


Dirk Visser, head of digital & brand strategy at instictiff spoke to Gushwell Brooks on celebrities sometimes crossing the line on social media and how they can become more aware of their perceptions and what they write on the media platforms.

What support structures are there for divorced people

16 May 2019 7:00 AM
South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics is becoming a health harzard

15 May 2019 6:18 AM
Travel Feature: Iga Motylska explores Cambodia

15 May 2019 6:11 AM
The profession and evolution of nursing

14 May 2019 6:40 AM
Cycling development in South Africa and making cycling more accessible

13 May 2019 6:18 AM
Friday Profile: Award-winning Mozambican photographer Mário Macilau

10 May 2019 6:49 AM
Entertainment Reporter and Pop Culture Enthusiast, Lwazi Hadebe from Prevadar Magazine brings us up to speed with the latest entertainment news

10 May 2019 6:25 AM
Explaining different Family Dynamics to your child

10 May 2019 2:21 AM
2019 Election update on social media

10 May 2019 2:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding

Scores of school pupils have blocked a road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, as they protest overcrowding in classes.
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked Mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial

Culpable homicide-accused Duduzane Zuma has given his account of the events that led to his car crash which resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube on 1 February 2014.
