Dads of Divorce

Lloyd Ripley Evans, educational psychologist spoke to Gushwell Brooks on divorced dads and how they can manage their relationship with their kids and how to keep a positive attitude once you are going through a divorce.

reusable/washable sanitary towels for less fortunate girls

20 May 2019 6:19 AM
The importance of Early Childhood Development for children with disabilities

17 May 2019 7:12 AM
Latest entertainment news with Lwazi Hadebe

17 May 2019 6:15 AM
What support structures are there for divorced people

16 May 2019 7:00 AM
Digital Feature: When celebrities cross the line on Social Media

16 May 2019 6:22 AM
South African doctors over-prescribing antibiotics is becoming a health harzard

15 May 2019 6:18 AM
Travel Feature: Iga Motylska explores Cambodia

15 May 2019 6:11 AM
The profession and evolution of nursing

14 May 2019 6:40 AM
Cycling development in South Africa and making cycling more accessible

13 May 2019 6:18 AM
EWN Headlines
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women

The appointments of new chief whip Pemmy Majodina, a former Eastern Cape MEC, and Doris Dlakude were confirmed on Monday following the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town.
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC

Several members, including Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane and Faith Muthambi, have been implicated in state capture allegations at the Zondo commission.
Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece
Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece

Despite some problems experienced by parents on the first day of the online application system, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the process aimed to change the landscape of education in the country.
