What is Cystic Fibrosis?

Dr Catherine Baird, Cystic Fibrosis specialist at both Charlotte Maxeke and Milpark hospital spoke to Gushwell Brooks on how to detect, prevent and raise awareness on Cystic Fibrosis . She also spoke on how people can raise awareness on the genetic disease during Cystic Fibrosis gene Day which is on the 29th of May.
