Robert Kampala, Regional director for waterAid Southern Africa spoke to Gushwell Brooks on menstrual hygiene and the need for female friendly toilets in South Africa.
Menstrual Hygiene Day & the need for Female-Friendly Toilets
29 May 2019 6:18 AM
